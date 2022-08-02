NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) shakes hands with Kim Jung-tai, Chairman of the Global Strategy Committee of the RoK's Hana Financial Group. (Photo: VNA).

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly of Vietnam is ready to continue to improve the legal system and policies, creating the best conditions for all economic sectors and investors, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to expand their investment and do business in the country, National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said on August 2.



At a reception for Kim Jung-tai, Chairman of the Global Strategy Committee of the RoK's Hana Financial Group, Hue expected the group to contribute to perfecting the legal system as well as the investment and business environment in Vietnam.



He appreciated the fruitful cooperation between the group and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in banking activities and social security contributions to Vietnam in recent years.



The NA Chairman welcomed Hana's signing of an agreement to invest 35% of the charter capital of BIDV Securities JSC, saying this is a long-term strategic decision that reflects the confidence of foreign investors in the economic prospects of Vietnam.



Kim, for his part, said the Hana Group will work closely with BIDV to find solutions to increase investment and create the best cooperation results in the coming time. He also reaffirmed that in addition to participating in investment and business activities, it will contribute to social security work.



Kim also took the occasion to inform the Vietnamese NA leader that as the main sponsor for Korean football tournaments at all levels, the group hopes to have more Vietnamese players taking part in the RoK's professional tournaments, thereby nurturing the sports talents as well as increasing exchanges in the sports field between the two countries./.