Vietnam ready to facilitate Luxembourg's business expansion: Ambassador
Brussels (VNA) – Vietnam stands ready to create favourable conditions for Luxembourg investors to expand business in areas of both countries’ shared interest, Ambassador to Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao said after presenting his credentials to Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri on November 17.
Henri spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in Southeast Asia and ASEAN, saying Luxembourg wishes to further step up the ties with Vietnam in multiple fields, particularly within the framework of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement which took effect in August last year.
He highlighted the two countries' coordination and mutual support at multilateral and regional forums, including the United Nations, Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie; and stressed the importance of bolstering cooperation in ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation in Southeast Asia, including the East Sea.
Ambassador Thao said it is a privilege to serve as Vietnamese Ambassador to Luxembourg. He pledged to do his utmost to reinforce and deepen the long-standing relations between the two countries.
The diplomat also took the occasion to thank Luxembourg for supporting Vietnam through development cooperation projects, contributing greatly to Vietnam’s “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process and socio-economic growth. He conveyed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s invitation to the Grand Duke to visit Vietnam as both sides will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.
Vietnam is ready to provide all possible conditions for Luxembourg, its fifth largest investor, to beef up cooperation and investment in the areas of both sides’ interest, for example, finance, climate change adaption, renewable energy, circular economy, culture, education and people-to-people exchange, he said.
As Vietnam stays committed to adapting to climate change and promoting digital transformation, the country expects to receive Luxembourg’s continued support in the fields of fintech, innovation, smart infrastructure, green transport, and workforce training, he continued.
The Vietnamese ambassador asked Henri to push for the ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in EU member states to open more opportunities for Luxembourg enterprises in Vietnam and neighbouring countries./.
