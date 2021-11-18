Politics Spokesperson informs about citizen protection work, international issues Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, on November 18, talked about some information related to citizen protection work and other international issues of public concern.

Politics 13th int’l scientific workshop on East Sea held in Hanoi The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam held the 13th international conference on the East Sea under the theme "Looking back to a brighter future" in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

Politics Vietnam demands Taiwan to end illegal actions in East Sea Vietnam has shown its resolute objection to Taiwan’s military exercises in the territorial waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, and demanded Taiwan to end those actions and not to repeat them in the future, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.