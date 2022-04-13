Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is ready to make substantive contributions at the United Nations (UN) development forums, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, the country’s head of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has said.

He made the statement at a meeting with Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary General for Economic and Social Affairs, on April 12.



The UN official congratulated Vietnam on successfully completing the role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term and on the good cooperation between the country and the UN in recent years. Liu expressed his hope that in the coming time, Vietnam will continue to support the UN and the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) of the UN Secretariat on related issues to realise the sustainable development goals (SDG).



He said that DESA is ready to provide and exchange information with Vietnam when necessary.



The Vietnamese ambassador highly appreciated the contributions of the Under-Secretary General as well as DESA in the field of development. He affirmed that peace and stability are prerequisites for sustainable development, and the international community needs to remain united and join hands to solve current problems to promote the implementation of the agenda on sustainable development by 2030.



The diplomat emphasised that the country wishes to work closely with the Under-Secretary General and DESA, especially on issues of concern to Vietnam such as climate action, poverty alleviation and hunger eradication, promoting education, and ensuring food security.



The DESA is in charge of monitoring and organising major UN conferences on development issues. It also tracks the progress of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. DESA also has the function of compiling reports and research on economic, development and social fields and assisting countries in capacity building and policy formulation in this regard./.