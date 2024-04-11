Business ADB maintains 6% growth forecast for Vietnam's economy The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its earlier growth projection for Vietnam this year despite lingering uncertainties in the external environment. Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow at 6.0% and 6.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively, heard a conference held in Hanoi on April 11.

Business Vietnam, France enhance transport cooperation Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang led a Vietnamese delegation on a working visit to France from April 8 to 10 during which the two sides agreed to promote all areas of transport cooperation.

Business Air India to start New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City flights from June Air India is launching a new route between New Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City starting on June 1st, the Indian national flag carrier announced on April 10.

Business SMEs offered loans at preferential rates of 1.2-4.4% To create additional capital mobilisation channels for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Vietnam’s Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise Development Fund under the Ministry of Planning and Investment is offering SMEs loans at preferential interest rates of 1.2-4.4% per year.