Business Vietsovpetro surpasses two more tasks in 2022 The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro exploited over 3 million tonnes of oil and condensate gas at Block 09-1 in 2022, officially surpassing the two additional tasks assigned at the 54th Vietsovpetro Council meeting.

Business Quang Ngai advised to focus on processing-manufacturing development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with key leaders of Quang Ngai on January 1, during which he suggested that the central province should prioritise the processing-manufacturing sector as well as high technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Business Some sectors to benefit, others to suffer from China’s reopening: Report China has officially announced the easing of COVID-19 prevention measures which have been imposed for three year, and experts have said this is expected to kickstart the country's economic recovery, opening opportunities for some Vietnamese sectors in the medium term.

Business First cargo welcomed in Hai Phong, Da Nang Three terminal branches of Hai Phong Port JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong on January 1 welcomed first cargo of 2023.