HCM City's departments jointly combat child abuse at schools Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and Department of Education and Training will work together to combat violence against children and child abuse at kindergartens and schools

Foreign Ministry: citizen protection in COVID-19-hit areas is priority Citizen protection in areas affected by the COVID-19 outbreak is one of the top priorities of the Vietnamese Government, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference in Hanoi on March 5.

UK supports Vietnam in fight against human trafficking The British Embassy in Vietnam has coordinated with Vietnamese relevant agencies to carry out communication activities since March to raise public awareness of human trafficking prevention and combat, with the participation of Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H'hen Nie.

Passenger on same flight with confirmed COVID-19 case quarantined A Vietnamese citizen who was on the same flight as a Japanese passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 had been found and quarantined on March 5 morning, according to Ho Chi Minh City's Centre for Disease Control (CDC).