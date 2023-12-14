Vietnam reaffirms commitments to promoting human rights
Vietnam has reaffirmed the country’s strong commitments to promoting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with more efforts and actions to better ensure people’s political, economic, cultural and social rights, ensuring that no one is left behind.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (second, right), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, attends the event. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a high-level event to mark the 75th anniversary of the UDHR in Geneva on December 11-12, Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, highlighted major priorities of Vietnam in the process.
Vietnam will reinforce the law-governed State with the continuous judicial reform to improve the institutional, judicial and policy foundations related to human rights, while associating regulations in international conventions regarding human rights into national laws, the diplomat said.
She underlined that Vietnam will promote effective measures and allocate sufficient resources to better ensure people’s economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights.
At the same time, Vietnam will continue to participate responsibly in the work of the UN Human Rights Council and promote the council’s role and effectiveness, and pay special attention to the rights of vulnerable groups and impact of climate change on the enjoyment of human rights, said the representative.
On the occasion, the Vietnamese mission coordinated with the United Nations Office in Geneva to organise a photo exhibition featuring natural and cultural heritage in Vietnam, aiming to introduce a Vietnamese nation with cultural diversity, home to 54 ethnic groups that live in solidarity and harmony. The photos also demonstrate the deep attachment between human rights and the conservation and development of cultural and natural heritage.
The high-level event marked the conclusion of the activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the UDHR, which were implemented following a resolution proposed and drafted by Vietnam and adopted by consensus during the UN Human Right Council’s 52nd regular session. It is co-sponsored by 121 UN member countries, including 14 co-authors./.