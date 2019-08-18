The Vietnamese tank group at the Army Games 2019 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam had a successful performance at the International Army Games 2019, which concluded in Moscow, Russia, on August 17.After 15 days of completion at the Games, the Vietnamese tank group, in its second time joining the event, obtained the highest result among the country’s seven teams. It finished second after Uzbekistan in the Tank Biathlon finals, winning a silver medal with the impressive performance of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 3 seconds, and shooting 9 of 24 targetsHead of the tank crew Colonel Phan Hai Long said the determination to overcome difficulties, solidarity, and practice efforts are the key to his team’s success.The engineering, chemical, and search-rescue teams, all first time taking part in the annual military event, brought home bronze medals. Meanwhile, Vietnamese snipers, despite facing stronger rivals, made it to the second round.Before the closing ceremony of the games, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu visited Vietnam’s exhibition space at the Army Games 2019 friendship house.Welcoming the Russia minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang expressed his delight at the growth of Vietnam – Russia relations and hoped the bilateral cooperation would be expanded in the future.During the Army Games 2019, more than 5,000 military athletes from 39 countries competed in more than 30 categories held in host Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.This was the second year Vietnam had sent a delegation to the event. Vietnam’s 125 officers and soldiers participated in the categories of tank biathlon, safe route, safe environment, sniper frontier, military medical relay race, field kitchen, and emergency area.-VNA