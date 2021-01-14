Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has reaped encouraging achievements in pandemic control, socio-economic development and particularly external relations, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

At the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference on January 14, Hang said Vietnam has fulfilled its roles as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the first year of the 2020-2021 tenure.

She noted that bilateral and multilateral diplomatic activities continued to be strengthened through both online and direct forms. Vietnam has provided support in the form of medical supplies to 51 countries and international organisations, contributing to global efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the difficulties caused by the pandemic, Vietnam has treated citizens infected by the novel coronavirus of many countries and sent them home, while protecting its own citizens abroad. According to Hang, Vietnam has conducted 299 flights to bring more than 80,000 Vietnamese citizens in 60 countries and territories back to the home country./.