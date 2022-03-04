Health Vietnam logs 160,676 COVID-19 cases on March 10 The Ministry of Health confirmed 160,676 new COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, including 15 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 10.

Health VSS, USABC partner for sustainable health insurance development in Vietnam The Vietnam Social Securities (VSS) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on realising health insurance policies with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), the VSS announced on March 10.

Health Additional 164,596 COVID-19 cases reported on March 9 Vietnam recorded 164,596 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 imported infections, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 9, the Ministry of Health announced.