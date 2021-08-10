Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam near 225,000 Vietnam documented an additional 5,149 new COVID-19 infections, including five imported, from 6:30pm on August 9 to 6am on August 10, raising the national count to 224,894, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic Concentrated quarantine time reduced for fully vaccinated arrivals The Ministry of Health has issued an official letter on the reduction of concentrated quarantine time for people who enter Vietnam and have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.