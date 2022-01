Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Vietnam has received an additional 6.27 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and the UK, according to UNICEF Vietnam.Of the total, up to 4,000,230 doses of BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were donated by the Government of Germany, 99,450 doses of BioNTech/Pfizer came from by the Government of Luxembourg, 159,120 doses of BioNTech/Pfizer were given by the Government of Portugal and 2,012,960 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were donated by the UK, all through the COVAX Facility.German Ambassador to Vietnam Dr. Guido Hildner said: “Germany has donated vaccines and medical equipment to Vietnam on several occasions in 2021. With this new shipment of over 4 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine via COVAX, Germany continues its ongoing support to Vietnam to fight and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”He noted that in 2022, Germany will continue to show solidarity with Vietnam in the fight against the effects of the pandemic and provide further vaccines through the international vaccine platform COVAX.“We can only defeat the pandemic if it is brought under control everywhere,” the ambassador said, stressing that Germany and the Europe an Union support the COVAX vaccine campaign for fair and transparent access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.The recent delivery is the largest German donation of vaccine doses to Vietnam to date, bringing the total number of vaccines supplied by Germany to Vietnam to over 10 million doses.British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said: “This donation is part of the UK’s support to Vietnam’s roadmap of opening the economy by facilitating its vaccine boosting at a large scale.”“We are committed to accompanying Vietnam to embrace a new chapter in 2022 when we all can live with COVID-19 with peace and prosperity again,” he pledged.The UK is currently one of the largest donors to the COVAX Facility, providing over 548 million GBP to supply vaccines globally, including Vietnam.This contribution also marks the third bilateral vaccine commitment by the UK Government to Vietnam after the arrival of more than 727,000 doses of the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021.In 2022, the UK will continue to strengthen the bilateral health partnership by supporting Vietnam to build a resilient health system through providing vaccines and medical supplies, and by facilitating knowledge exchange opportunities between the two countries.Representing the Embassy of Luxembourg in Vietnam, Honorary Consul in Hanoi Tran Hong Quang, stressed that “no one should be left behind in the fight against COVID-19”.A longstanding supporter of global vaccination efforts, Luxembourg actively engages in multilateral initiatives such as COVAX. In late 2021, Luxembourg doubled its financial contributions to the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment to 4 million EUR in order to support the procurement of vaccines around the world and mitigate the effects of the two-track pandemic.Luxembourg’s support to immunisation programmes in Vietnam in fact date back to the 1990’s and the development of a nationwide vaccine cold chain. B Medical System, the leading manufacturer and distributor of cold chain equipment, has since delivered more than 30,000 blood and vaccine cold chain units. An additional 174 refrigerators arrived in June 2021 through Gavi and UNICEF funded projects which will assist with the storage of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccine.