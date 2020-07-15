Business More loans to enjoy restructured repayment periods The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting amendments to a circular that restructures repayment periods, waives and reduces interest rates and fees and maintains debt classification to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure more receive the support.

Business Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020 Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3 percent this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Business Fruit exports via Lao Cai border gate rising Exports of fruits through border gates with China in the northern province of Lao Cai posted growth in the first half of 2020 despite COVID-19, according to the provincial Department of Customs.

Business Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.