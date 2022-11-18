The artefacts include a stone axe of the Post Neolithic Era (BC 4,500-3,500), three bronze axes and one ceramic saucepan of Dong Son culture; three stone crocodile sculptures of AD 1st – 2nd century, and two bronze pipes from the 17th-18th century.

In 2014, the FBI seized over 7,000 objects from an amateur archaeologist in Indiana, including the artefacts of Vietnam. In 2019, the US investigation bureau called on foreign governments to contact them and to send experts to examine the artefacts.

According to the US Embassy, to date, the US government has provided more than 1.25 million USD in funding for the preservation of Vietnamese cultural artefacts, spanning 16 projects across the country./.

VNA