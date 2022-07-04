At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee on July 4 received medical equipment and supplies donated by the Omani government and people.



Omani Ambassador to Vietnam Saleh Mohamed Ahmed Al-Suqri and CEO of the Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO) Mohammed Hamoud Said Al-Zahli handed over two ambulances, two ventilators, 20,000 N95 masks, 8,000 SPO2 meters, 8,000 protective suits, 8,000 electronic personal thermometers, and 2,000 gloves to representatives of the VRCS at a ceremony at the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi.



Mohammed Hamoud Said Al-Zahli said the donation by the Omani government and people is an expression of the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



For her part, President of the VRCS Bui Thi Hoa thanked the government and people of Oman, and the Omani Embassy in Vietnam for the gifts.



She pledged that the medical equipment will be used for the right purposes so that poor and disadvantaged people can access and benefit from them./.