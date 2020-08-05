Politics Digital economy helps to enhance connectivity in Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic region: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has suggested countries push ahead with the digital economy and IT application in the administrative system in order to enhance connectivity and integration in the Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic region.

Politics Vietnam wishes to enhance partnership with India: Party official The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to and wish to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, a senior Vietnamese party official has said.

Politics Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with Tanzania Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has suggested the two countries continue supporting each other and coordinate closer at multilateral forums, as well as soon sign cooperation agreements to create legal framework for their bilateral relations.

Politics Vietnam People's Navy grows strong Following its first victories on August 2nd and 5th, 1964, the Vietnam People’s Navy has grown dramatically to become an astute military force.