Vietnam receives medicine from Cuba to fight COVID-19
A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 to receive a batch of medicine from Cuba to help Vietnam fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The medicine, interferon Alfa 2B produced by Cuba, is of special importance in treating the COVID-19 heavy cases. The whole batch was immediately transferred to Da Nang and Quang Nam.
Besides, a group of Cuban health experts has been sent to Vietnam to support the fight.
Speaking at the ceremony, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Defence Minister, expressed gratitude to the Cuban people for their special sentiment to Vietnam, especially in this difficult time, and affirmed that this is a fine tradition in the bilateral solidarity and friendship.
The official also said he hopes for coordination from offices and units in implementing cooperation activities with Cuba in the time to come.
For her part, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said the handover of the medicine to assist Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic helps affirm the desire to boost bilateral cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical fields with Vietnam, contributing to the bilateral relations of comprehensive cooperation.
The diplomat expressed her hope that the two sides will continue their efforts to maintain and intensify the fine traditional relations, showing to the world the strength of solidarity and cooperation in effectively fighting the common challenges of the mankind./.
