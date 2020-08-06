Vietnam receives medicine from Cuba to fight COVID-19
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera hands over the medicine to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The medicine, interferon Alfa 2B produced by Cuba, is of special importance in treating the COVID-19 heavy cases. The whole batch was immediately transferred to Da Nang and Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)
Besides, a group of Cuban health experts has been sent to Vietnam to support the fight (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the ceremony, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Defence Minister, expresses gratitude to the Cuban people for their special sentiment to Vietnam, especially in this difficult time (Photo: VNA)
The official also hopes for coordination from offices and units in implementing cooperation activities with Cuba in the time to come (Photo: VNA)
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera hopes the handover of the medicine to assist Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic helps affirm the desire to boost bilateral cooperation in the medical and pharmaceutical fields with Vietnam, contributing to the bilateral relations of comprehensive cooperation (Photo: VNA)