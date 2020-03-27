Vietnam records 10 more COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 163
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As of 18:00 on March 27, Vietnam recorded 10 more cases of COVID-19, raising the country’s total patients to 163, according to the Ministry of Health.
Four among the new 10 patients returned from abroad and entered Vietnam on March 22. Three of them, numbered from 154 to 156, were students returning from the UK, all on flight VN0050 from London to Can Tho on March 22, the same flight with patient 145.
Meanwhile, patient 160 returned from Madrid via Moscow to Ho Chi Minh City. She had contact with her SARS-VoV-2-positive sister in Spain one month ago, and showed symptoms of cough and sore throat from March 20.
All those four people had been quarantined upon arrival.
Patients numbered from 157 to 159 were foreigners who had close contact with COVID-19 patients at Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City.
The remaining three patients numbered 161, 162 and 163 are all related to patient 133 at Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital.
Patient 161 is 88 years old, and was in the same hospital room with patient 133 from March 17 to 22. Patients 162 and 163 are her family members.
According to the health ministry’s medical examination and treatment management department, COVID-19 patients are being treated at 20 medical facilities nationwide.
On March 27, three patients, two British citizens (patients 22 and 23) and a Vietnamese woman (patient 35), were discharged from hospital. They will undergo further quarantine for the next 14 days./.