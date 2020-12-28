Health PM orders swiftly contact tracing in 1440th COVID-19 case Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 27 night issued a dispatch requiring urgent tracing of those who had contact with COVID-19 patient No. 1440, thus preventing the spread of the coronavirus in community.

Health F1, F2 cases of COVID-19 patient under quarantine Many F1 and F2 cases who contacted COVID-19 patient No.1440 at an eatery in My Duc Dong commune, Cai Be district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have been put under urgent quarantine, said Director of the provincial Health Department Tran Thanh Thao on December 27.

Health Vietnam records one more COVID-19 case One new case of COVID-19 was detected in the past 24 hours to 6pm December 27, which was put under quarantine right upon arriving in the country, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Politics PM delivers message on International Day of Epidemic Preparedness The United Nations General Assembly approved Vietnam’s initiative with a resolution proclaiming December 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered a message on the Day (December 27,2020).