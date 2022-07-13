Vietnam records 1,001 new COVID-19 cases on July 13
An additional 1,001 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on July 13, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload since the pandemic broke out to 10,757,257.
A total of 5,083 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,785,255.
Meanwhile, the death toll was still kept at 43,090 as no fatality was logged on the day.
More than 236.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date./.
