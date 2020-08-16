Vietnam records 11 new COVID-19 infection cases
A two-month-old baby girl is among 11 new COVID-19 cases announced on August 16 evening, bringing the national total to 962.
Doctors treat COVID-19 patients in a hospital in central Quang Nam province (Photo courtesy of doctor Luong Quoc Chinh)
Eight of the new patients are in central Da Nang city, one in the capital city of Hanoi and two who came on repatriation flights into the country.
The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control also announced that nine more people have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 456.
The baby who has tested positive lives in the same house in Cam Le in Da Nang as another person who had previously contracted the virus.
The patient in the capital city is a 30-year-man who lives in Thanh Xuan district. He had visited Da Nang from July 20-22 and began to suffer a fever on August 3.
Initial tests results were negative but on August 15 a second sample was taken and he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The two imported cases are both Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Japan.
As many as 107,642 people are currently quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine facilities and their homes.
So far, 24 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19-related complications./.