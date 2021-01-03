Vietnam records 12 new imported COVID-19 cases
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 12 new imported COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours from 6:00pm of January 2, bringing the total number of infections to 1,494, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
All of the new cases are Vietnamese citizens who returned home from South Africa, Mexico, and the US. They have been quarantined upon their arrival.
According to the subcommittee for treatment, as many as 1,339 patients have fully recovered from the disease while the number of related deaths is still kept at 35.
Among the patients undergoing treatment across the country, nine have tested negative for the virus once, six others twice, and five thrice.
As many as 18,743 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined nationwide, including 150 in hospitals, 17,008 in state-designated establishments, and 1,575 at their residences./.
