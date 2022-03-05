Health Infographic (interactive) One year after Vietnam rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive After one year implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Vietnam has administered nearly 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on people living in the country, becoming one of the six countries with the highest vaccination coverage in the world.

Health One-year COVID-19 vaccination: successful “shield” campaign After one year implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Vietnam has administered nearly 198.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on people living in the country, becoming one of the six countries with the highest vaccination coverage in the world.

Health COVID-19: Number of hospitalised patients increases inconsiderably Despite an increasing number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Hanoi in recent days, the number of hospitalised patients has increased inconsiderably, while those at moderate level and above decreased slightly, according to statistics of the Ministry of Health (MoH).