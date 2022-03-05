Vietnam records 131,817 COVID-19 cases on March 5
Vaccination against COVID-19. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi, March 5 (VNA) – Vietnam registered 131,817 new COVID-19 infections, including 37 imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on March 5, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 25,013 cases, followed by Bac Ninh with 7,161, and Nghe An with 6,460.
Besides, northern Phu Tho province supplemented 33,144 cases and northern Thai Nguyen province added 8,297 cases after verifying information.
The national tally reached 4,232,520.
The ministry also announced a further 82 COVID-related deaths, raising the nation's death toll since the pandemic started to 40,726.
A total of 4,249 COVID-19 patients are in serious or critical condition, including eight on life support.
As many as 26,566 recoveries were registered on the day, bringing the total given the all-clear to 2,616,002.
To date, more than 197.27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam, including over 180.26 million doses for adults, and some 17 million for children aged 12-17./.