Vietnam records 14,660 new COVID-19 cases on April 17
A total of 14,660 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 16 to 4pm April 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
A sixth grade boy receives COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at Le Ngoc Han Middle School in downtown Hanoi on April 17 morning. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 14,660 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm April 16 to 4pm April 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to report the highest number of infections on the day with 1,253 cases.
The national tally now reached 10,432,547.
A total of 5,472 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on April 11, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 8,936,846.
An additional 10 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 42,944, equal to 0.4 percent of the total caseload.
By April 16, the country had injected 209,483,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.