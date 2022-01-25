Vietnam records 15,743 new COVID-19 infections
A total of 15,743 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on January 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 15,743 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on January 25, bringing the country’s tally to 2,171,527.
Of the new transmissions, 44 were imported and quarantined upon arrival, and the rest is domestic infections.
The capital city of Hanoi still has the highest infection rate, with 2,956 cases, followed by central Da Nang (989) and northern Hai Phong cities (704).
Other areas that recorded COVID cases were: Thanh Hoa (685), Hung Yen (623), Bac Ninh (560), Bac Giang (445), Quang Ngai (400), Hai Duong (397), Hoa Binh (386), Vinh Phuc (385), Binh Dinh (374), Phu Tho (370), Ben Tre (352), Nam Dinh (337), Binh Phuoc (335), Quang Ninh (322), Thua Thien Hue (305), Dak Lak (303), Quang Nam (301), Thai Nguyen (271), Thai Binh (267), Nghe An (263), Lam Dong (225), Lao Cai (202), Khanh Hoa (200), Ca Mau (200), Quang Binh (186), Kon Tum (178), Son La (152), Vinh Long (151), Tay Ninh (146), Bac Lieu (146), Ha Nam (138), Tra Vinh (123), Yen Bai (114), Ha Giang (104), HCM City (99), Dien Bien (80), Binh Thuan (77), Tuyen Quang (70), Hau Giang (69), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (68), Binh Duong (61), Quang Tri (59), Dong Thap (52), Phu Yen (50), Dak Nong (48), Can Tho (42), Long An (38), Lai Chau (37), An Giang (35), Bac Kan (34), Ninh Binh (34), Cao Bang (34), Ninh Thuan (34), Dong Nai (31), Kien Giang (26), Soc Trang (12), Tien Giang (11) and Gia Lai (3).
A further 126 COVID-19 related deaths were also announced on the same day.
Up to 62,889 patients were announced to have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,904,069.
There are 4,602 patients being currently treated in hospitals nationwide, including 19 on life support.
Vietnam has so far administered more than 177.3 million doses of COVID vaccines./.