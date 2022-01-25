Health Hanoi’s hospital to open post-COVID-19 clinic The Duc Giang general hospital in Hanoi plans to inaugurate a clinic for post-COVID-19 checkups and treatment, according to its director Nguyen Van Thuong.

Health COVID-19: Most Omicron cases in Vietnam show no symptoms Most COVID-19 infections related to the Omicron variant of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam show no symptoms, according to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City’s centre for disease control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam.

Health COVID-19: Over 14,300 cases recorded on January 24 Vietnam recorded 14,362 cases of COVID-19, including 55 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 23 to 4pm January 24, according to the Ministry of Health.