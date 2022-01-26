Health Bayer Vietnam officially launches prenatal multivitamin Elevit Bayer Vietnam has officially launched the latest prenatal multivitamin made in France for women who are planning for pregnancy, as well as who are pregnant, and breastfeeding.

Health Vietnam records 15,743 new COVID-19 infections A total of 15,743 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on January 25, bringing the country’s tally to 2,171,527.

Health Hanoi’s hospital to open post-COVID-19 clinic The Duc Giang general hospital in Hanoi plans to inaugurate a clinic for post-COVID-19 checkups and treatment, according to its director Nguyen Van Thuong.