Vietnam records 15,954 COVID-19 cases on January 26
Vietnam recorded 15,954 cases of COVID-19, including 69 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 25 to 4pm January 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
A checkpoint for COVID-19 prevention and control in Thanh Hoa city (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 15,954 cases of COVID-19, including 69 imported ones, during 24 hours from 4pm January 25 to 4pm January 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections with 2,884 cases, followed by Da Nang with 991 and Bac Ninh with 865.
The national tally reached 2,187,481, including 166 infections of Omicron.
On the day, the country saw 155 deaths from the disease. The death toll now hits 37,165.
There are 4,402 patients in critical conditions nationwide.
A total 20,540 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,924,609.
By January 25, the country had injected over 178.81 million doses of vaccines, with more than 73.96 million people now fully inoculated, while over 25.9 million booster shots and third shots of Abdala vaccine had been administered./.