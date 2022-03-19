Vietnam records 163,174 new COVID-19 infections on March 19
There were 150,618 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 imported cases, recorded across Vietnam on March 19, according to the Ministry of Health.
As many as 201,566,460 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide since the start of the pandemic (Photo: VNA)
The capital city of Hanoi continued registering the highest daily number of infections with 21,071, followed by Nghe An with 11,099 cases, and Phu Tho with 6.681 cases.
Vietnam’s total caseload now reaches 7,791,841.
A total of 77 COVID-related deaths were also recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 41,817, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total infections.
There were a further 129434 recoveries, bringing the total number of people given the all-clear to 3.991,393.
As many as 201,566,460 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide since the start of the pandemic./.