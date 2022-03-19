Health Vaccination critical in reducing severe COVID-19 cases: MoH Vaccination against COVID-19 is a critical and decisive factor in reducing severe cases and hospitalisations in Vietnam, especially as the country reopens borders to international travel, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has said.

Health Vietnam records 180,558 new COVID-19 cases on March 16 Vietnam recorded 180,558 cases of COVID-19, including six imported ones, in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 15 to 4pm March 16, according to the Ministry of Health.