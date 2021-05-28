Vietnam records 174 COVID-19 cases on May 28 afternoon
A hospital in Tan Phu district, HCM City, under lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded 174 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the domestically-transmitted cases, 123 were reported in Bac Giang, 25 in Ho Chi Minh City, 20 in Bac Ninh, three in Hanoi and two in Lang Son.
As of 6pm on May 28, Vietnam logged a total of 5,077 domestically-transmitted cases and 1,493 imported cases.
Report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration showed that the country has seen 2,896 recoveries and 47 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice, and 70 thrice./.