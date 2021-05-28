Health More COVID-19 cases related to religious organisation detected in HCM City Ten additional COVID-19 patients have been detected in Ho Chi Minh City, eight of them are related to the cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission), the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) reported on May 28 morning.

Health Vietnam Airlines completes transport of AstraZeneca vaccine to localities National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on May 28 completed the free-of-charge transport of several batches of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supplied by COVAX Facility between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Buon Ma Thuot.

Health Vaccinations for workers in IPs launched in Bac Ninh A ceremony was held in the northern province of Bac Ninh on May 27 to launch COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in industrial parks (IPs).

Health Forty COVID-19 infections added to national tally Forty domestically-transmitted cases of COVID-19 were added to the national count over the last 12 hours to 6am on May 28, according to the Ministry of Health.