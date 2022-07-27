Vietnam records 1,761 new COVID-19 cases on July 27
Vietnam logged an additional 1,761 COVID-19 cases on July 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 1,761 COVID-19 cases on July 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections since the pandemic broke out 10,772,980.
On the same day, 7,516 patients fully recovered from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,881,591.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 40,092, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 243.39 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have administered in Vietnam so far./.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections since the pandemic broke out 10,772,980.
On the same day, 7,516 patients fully recovered from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,881,591.
Meanwhile, the death toll was kept at 40,092, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 243.39 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have administered in Vietnam so far./.