– The total number of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam rose to 11,460,227 after 1,778 new cases were reported on September 19, according to the Ministry of Health.The number of recoveries was 10,579,588 after 559 patients fully recovered from the disease on the same day.Meanwhile, two fatalities logged on September 19 raised the death toll to 43,141, accounting for 0.4% of the infections.Nearly 259.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.