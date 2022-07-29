Vietnam records 1,805 new COVID-19 cases on July 29
In a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in central Thua Thien - Hue province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 1,805 infections of COVID-19 on July 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections since the pandemic broke out 10,776,484.
On the same day, 9,077 patients fully recovered from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 9,897,545. There are 45 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 43,093.
More than 244.75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have administered in Vietnam so far./.