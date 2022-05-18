Vietnam records 1,831 new COVID-19 cases on May 18
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - There were 1,831 COVID-19 infections registered across Vietnam on May 18, an increase of 45 new cases compared to the number reported on the previous day.
The new transmissions were detected in 48 cities and provinces, bringing the country's tally to 10,701,796.
The capital city of Hanoi still topped the country in terms of new daily infections, with 403 patients.
It was followed by northern Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces, with 139 and 125 cases.
There was one COVID-19 related death reported in on the day, bringing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 43,072, accounting for 0.4 percent of total cases.
A total of 8,437 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,373,294 since the pandemic began.
About 217.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country to date, of which approximately 2.8 million have been given to children aged 5 to 11./.