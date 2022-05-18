Health Infographic Twenty countries recognise Vietnam’s vaccine passports Vietnam has reached mutual recognition for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, called “vaccine passports”, with 20 countries so far, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,895 new cases on May 17 A total 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 16 to 4pm May 17, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health Ministry calls for faster COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-under 12 The Ministry of Health on May 17 asked localities nationwide to complete the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged from 5 to under 12 and the administration of the third shot for people over 18 by the second quarter of 2022.