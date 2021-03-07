Vietnam records 2 more COVID-19 cases
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2 new COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 7, both imported and quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients brought the total count in the country to 2,509, including 1,584 domestically-transmitted cases.
The Treatment Subcommittee reported that a total of 1,920 patients had been given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 65 tested negative to the virus once, 57 twice and 137 thrice.
As many as 45,219 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 506 in hospitals, 14,266 in other establishments, and 30,446 at home./.