Vietnam records 20 new COVID-19 cases on May 15 morning
As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on May 15, all of them in quarantine facillities, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Health workers collect sample for COVID-19 swab test (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 20 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the last 12 hours to 6:00am on May 15, all of them in quarantine facillities, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The new cases brought the national tally to 3,836, with 2,377 domestic and 1,459 imported cases.
The MoH’s Department of Medical Examination Management reported that 2,657 patients have been given the all-clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Meanwhile, 77,648 people are being quarantined nationwide.
Among the patients, 49 have tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, 25 twice, and 18 thrice.
The Ministry said an additional 10,515 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine nationwide on May 14, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 969,697./.