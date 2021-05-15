Health May 14 morning sees 16 new domestic COVID-19 cases Vietnam logged 16 more COVID-19 cases in the past six hours to 12:00 May 14, all of them were detected in sealed off areas, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Third phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has asked agencies and localities nationwide to immediately make plans to carry out the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination on greater scale compared to the previous phases.