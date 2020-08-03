Vietnam records 21 new COVID-19 infections on August 3 evening
A health worker takes blood sample for rapid COVID-19 testing from a resident in Dong Ha city, central Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam confirmed 21 more locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on August 3 evening, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new patients, aged from 20 to 83, include 15 in the central city of Da Nang and six in the neighbouring province of Quang Nam. All of them are linked to the Da Nang Hospital hotspot.
These brought the number of cases connected to the outbreak in Da Nang to 195. The outbreak began with the detection of a 57-year-old male patient on July 25, ending the streak of 99 days of no community infections in Vietnam. It has also resulted in six deaths, all of them with serious underlying health conditions.
The national tally now stands at 642, of which 307 were imported cases and were quarantined right upon entry.
The committee’s treatment sub-committee reported that 374 cases have fully recovered so far. Among the remaining active patients, nine have tested negative for the coronavirus once and 12 at least twice. There were sixth deaths.
A total of 103,268 people who had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine nationwide./.