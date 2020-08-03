Health One more COVID-19 patient dies due to serious complications A COVID-19 patient died on August 2, raising the number of fatalities in Vietnam to six, all of whom had serious underlying illnesses.

Health Another 30 COVID-19 cases confirmed on August 2 evening Vietnam recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, raising the national tally to 620 as of August 2, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Society Health Ministry urges speeding up tracing people returning from Da Nang The Ministry of Health have sent a dispatch to authorities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Quang Nam, asking them to accelerate the tracing of locals who returned from Da Nang during the period from July 1 to 28 and other locations with a high risk of infection.