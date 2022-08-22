Vietnam records 2,179 new COVID-19 cases on August 22
Vietnam recorded 2,179 new COVID-19 cases on August 22, raising the national caseload to 11,386,016, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 2,179 new COVID-19 cases on August 22, raising the national caseload to 11,386,016, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 8,224 patients given the all clear on the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,080,681. Meanwhile, there are 128 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, lifting the total number of fatalities to 43,106.
On August 21, an additional 207,401 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of shots to 254,570,355./.