Vietnam records 24 new domestic COVID-19 cases
Vietnam documented 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on May 21, the Ministry of Health said.
Collecting samples for COVID-19 testing (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Of the domestically-transmitted cases, 15 were found in Bac Giang province, one in the neighbouring province of Bac Ninh, six in Dien Bien province, and three in Hai Duong province.
The latest cases brought the national count of domestic infections to 3,355. A total of 1,785 cases have been detected since the fourth wave of the pandemic hit the country on April 27.
The number of recoveries and fatalities remained at 2,689 and 39, respectively.
Among the patients under treatment, 63 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 34 twice, and 23 thrice.
As many as 129,502 people who came into close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit areas are now under medical monitoring nationwide.
On May 20, 4,897 more people were vaccinated. As of 4 pm on the day, more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been injected in the nation./.