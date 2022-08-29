Vietnam records 2,409 new COVID-19 cases on August 29
Vietnam reported 2,409 new COVID-19 cases on August 29, raising to the national caseload to 11,405,711, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported 2,409 new COVID-19 cases on August 29, raising to the national caseload to 11,405,711, according to the Ministry of Health.
An additional 7,007 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,157,129. Meanwhile, there are 91 patients needing breathing support.
One death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours, The total fatalities stood at 43,113.
Over 255.99 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.