Vietnam records 2,545 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 23
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rose to 11,470,164 after 2,545 new infections were reported on September 23.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam rose to 11,470,164 after 2,545 new infections were reported on September 23.
Meanwhile, 1,319 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,585,266.
The death toll from the disease was kept at 43,146, making up 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was recorded on the day.
Nearly 259.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.