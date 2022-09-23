Health Programme enhances care for patients with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam The Medical Services Administration (MSA) under the Ministry of Health and AstraZeneca Vietnam signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a programme to improve care for patients with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases in Vietnam.

