Vietnam records 25th death linked with COVID-19
People returning from Da Nang city wait to have samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Hanoi's Cau Giay district on August 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The COVID-19 death toll in Vietnam has reached 25 after the latest fatality was confirmed on August 18 morning.
The 51-year-old woman from Thuan Phuoc ward of Hai Chau district, the central city of Da Nang, died of pneumonia caused by COVID-19, acute myocardial infarction complications by septic shock, multi-organ failure by metastatic ovarian cancer, and kidney stones, according to the Ministry of Health.
The patient, having one kidney removed in the past after suffering a urinary tract infection, was undergoing treatment at the Da Nang Lung Hospital when she succumbed to the coronavirus disease.
As of August 18 morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stood at 983, including 467 recoveries./.