Health WHO: TB patients most vulnerable to COVID-19 Tuberculosis patients are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Nine more COVID-19 patients given all-clear Nine more COVID-19 patients in Da Nang were given the all-clear on August 17, raising the total successfully treated in the central city to 53.

Health Vietnam records 11 new COVID-19 infection cases A two-month-old baby girl is among 11 new COVID-19 cases announced on August 16 evening, bringing the national total to 962.