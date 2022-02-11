Vietnam records 26,487 new COVID-19 cases on February 11
The number of daily COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Vietnam with a record 26,487 reported on February 11.
A woman has sample taken for COVID-19 testing in central Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
Of the new infections, there were 16 imported cases and 26,471 locally transmitted reported in 62 provinces and cities nationwide.
The capital city of Hanoi again had the highest number of infections with 2,908, followed by central Nghe An province with 1,501 and northern Hai Duong with 1,447.
The national tally reached 2,457,170, which includes 192 Omicron infections.
In the last seven days, the country confirmed an average of 20,203 new COVID-19 cases daily.
There are 2,586 patients in critical condition, with 17 on life support.
An additional 96 deaths were recorded on the same day, taking the total fatalities to 38,784, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total caseload.
A total of 6,075 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,212,669.
Nearly 185 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam. More than 167.7 million doses were for adults, including nearly 70.7 million first doses, over 68 million second doses and nearly 17.9 million third doses.
Out of 63 provinces and cities nationwide, 53 have second-dose coverage of more than 90 percent, while 10 have at least 82 percent./.
