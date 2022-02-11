Health Thai Binh leads in COVID-19 vaccine shots administered during Tet The northern province of Thai Binh leads the country in the number of COVID-19 vaccine shots administered during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from January 29 to February 6.

Health Vietnam sees record of 23,953 COVID infections on February 9 With 23,953 COVID-19 cases logged in the past 24 hours, February 9 saw the highest number of daily infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, breaking the previous day’s record.