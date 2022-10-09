Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged an additional 371 COVID-19 infections on October 9, according to the Ministry of Health.



The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 11,486,414.



The same day, 149 patients fully recovered from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,596,336.



The death toll was still kept at 43,153, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was reported on the day.



More than 260.25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far./.









VNA