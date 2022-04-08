Vietnam records 39,334 new COVID-19 cases on April 8
Vietnam on April 8 reported 39,334 new COVID-19 cases, including one imported infection, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam on April 8 reported 39,334 new COVID-19 cases, including one imported infection, according to the Ministry of Health.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 2,897 cases.
It was followed by northern Yen Bai and Bac Giang provinces, with 2,115 and 2,052 infections, respectively.
On April 8, the northern province of Bac Giang registered an additional 25,763 cases to the national COVID-19 management system.
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 10,135,789 since the pandemic broke out, ranking 12 out of 227 countries and territories in the world.
As many as 60,609 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, lifting the total number of recoveries to 8,455,675.
The same day, 35 fatalities were announced, raising the total death toll to 42,768.
More than 208.24 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered so far./.