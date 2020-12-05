Vietnam records 4 imported COVID-19 cases
A concentrated quarantine establishment in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded four new COVID-19 cases from 6pm of December 4 to 6pm of December 5, all Vietnamese and imported, bringing the national tally to 1,365, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The new cases were quarantined right after their arrival, the committee added.
It further said Vietnam has had 1,220 COVID-19 patients successful treated, and the fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still under treatment, five tested negative once for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, four twice and two thrice.
A total of 16,681 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring and quarantine nationwide.
The Ministry of Health recommended people to continue serious following its message featuring 5K (in Vietnamese) Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration) in order to live safely with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’./.
