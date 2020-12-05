Health Nearly 10,000 units of blood donated in Samsung drive Nearly 10,000 units of blood are expected to be donated through the 'Blood for Vietnamese 2020' programme, according to officials at the closing ceremony of the programme on December 3 in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Health No new COVID-19 case recorded on December 4 Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case on December 4, keeping the national tally at 1,361, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam bolsters health partnerships to tackle COVID-19 Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park on December 3 co-chaired a health partnership meeting in Hanoi titled “Health Partnerships and Cooperation in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”.