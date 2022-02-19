Vietnam records 41,980 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19
Vietnam confirmed 41,980 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, including 12 imported infections.
A doctor provides check-up for a COVID-19 patient (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam confirmed 41,980 new COVID-19 cases on February 19, including 12 imported infections.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections nationwide with 4,869 cases, followed by northern Bac Ninh province with 3,040 and northern Quang Ninh province with 1,990.
The national case tally has now reached 2,740,293 since the start of the pandemic.
There are 3,017 patients in critical condition while an additional 65 deaths were recorded, taking the number of COVID-related fatalities to 39,423.
A total of 6,840 patients were given the all-clear on the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,268,020.
As many as 190,919,218 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide since the start of the pandemic./.
