Business Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in HCM City Mini Thailand Week 2022 opens in Ho Chi Minh City on August 5, aiming to promote trade exchange between the two countries in general, and the business communities of Thailand and Vietnam in particular.

Business Enterprises, workers in non-State, FDI sectors rise rapidly The number of enterprises and employees working in the non-State and FDI sectors increased rapidly, whereas that of the State sector fell markedly.

Business Vietnam’s exports to Australia face slow quarantine Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the delay in customs clearance of Vietnamese goods exported to Australia, especially at the quarantine stage, has become serious, mainly in the two states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Business Sunwah Group Chairman optimistic about Vietnam’s future Dr Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group, has expressed his optimism about Vietnam’s future, saying the country has recovered “very quickly” after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled and is one of the best performers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in this regard.