Vietnam records 49,124 new COVID-19 infections
Vietnam recorded 49,124 new COVID-19 infections on April 6, all locally transmitted, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi (VNA) -
The new figure brought the national tally to 9,980,464 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The capital city of Hanoi still topped the country in terms of new daily infections, with 4,037 patients.
It was followed by central Nghe An and norther Phu Tho provinces, with 2,302 and 2,257 cases.
The country reported a further 31 COVID-19 related deaths, lifting the total number of fatalities to 42,712.
An additional 130,273 patients were announced to have made a full recovery on the day, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,277,563 since the pandemic began.
Vietnam has so far administered more than 207 million doses of COVID vaccines./.