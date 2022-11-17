Vietnam records 509 new COVID-19 cases on November 17
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 509 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
The new cases brought the country’s total number of infections to 11,510,484.
The same day, 161 patients were declared to free from the disease, lifting the total number of recoveries to 10,606,460.
The death toll was kept at 43,167, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections, as no fatality was logged on the day.
So far, more than 262.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country./.