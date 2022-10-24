Vietnam records 546 COVID-19 cases on October 24
Vietnam reported 546 new COVID-19 infections on October 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The new cases lifted the country’s total to 11,497,533.
The same day, 124 patients were declared to be free from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number of recoveries to 10,601,089.
Meanwhile, there are 47 patients needing breathing support.
Two deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising to the total fatalities to 43,161.
The country has so far administered more than 261,297,020 doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.