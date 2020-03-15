Sterilisation in a quarantine area (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A 33-year-old Latvian national has been confirmed the 54th case tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Health.



So far, Vietnam has recorded 54 infection cases, of whom 16 fully recovered.



The 54th patient had stayed in Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang.



He entered Ho Chi Minh City from Spain on March 8, together with his spouse on flight TK162. On March 9, he travelled to Phu Quoc on flight QH1521 and stayed in the pearl island until March 13.



On March 13, he came back to Ho Chi Minh City on flight QH1524 and stayed in Districts 1 and 4.



About 16:00 on March 14, he showed the symptom of fever and had medical check at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in HCM City. His sample was sent to the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City and the result was positive.



The patient is being treated at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases./.